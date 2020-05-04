Big Ten Announces Update On All Organized Team Activities

After the University of Iowa proposed their plan to resume organized team activities, the Big Ten Conference appears to be setting a timeline of their own.

On Monday, the Big Ten announced that they are extending the suspension of all organized team activities through June 1. Per the statement, they will “re-evaluate again at that time.”

The Big Ten stated that this suspension ensures the cancelation of all spring sports that extend beyond the academic year. Their moratorium on recruiting activities also remains in effect.

“This is an additional measure to the previously announced cancellation of all conference and non-conference competitions through the end of the academic year, including spring sports that compete beyond the academic year,” the statement read. “The Conference also has previously announced a moratorium on all on- and off-campus recruiting activities for the foreseeable future. ”

The Big Ten Conference announced today that it will extend the previously announced suspension of all organized team activities through June 1, 2020, and will re-evaluate again at that time.https://t.co/tWS85pkFqY — Big Ten Conference (@bigten) May 4, 2020

It may be wishful thinking on the Big Ten’s part ultimately. Their 14 teams play across 11 states, all of which have different social restrictions due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Until all of those states are at the same level in terms of restrictions, target dates aren’t likely to do much.

When do you think we’ll see Big Ten organized activities this year?