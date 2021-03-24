Big Ten Announces Decision On Fan Attendance At Spring Events

The Big Ten Conference took a lot of heat over how it handled spring events during the COVID-19 pandemic. So they’re doing their best to walk that tightrope for fans heading into spring this year.

In a statement released this week, the conference announced that fans will be allowed to attend spring sporting events. But attendance must follow local health guidelines.

“The decision to follow local health guidelines and restrictions was made jointly by the Big Ten Conference Directors of Athletics and the Council of Presidents and Chancellors in consultation with university medical experts and the conference office,” the Big Ten said in a statement. “The goal is to transition from a conference-wide approach to local decision-making in consultation with public health departments and medical experts.”

Last year the conference made the controversial decision to cancel their fall football games during the summer. But they reversed course after seeing other schools handle things relatively well during the pandemic, and significant pressure from some schools, players, and parents.

The Big Ten will allow fans for spring sporting events, in accordance with local health guidelines. This includes spring football games: pic.twitter.com/Mzb0MXazum — Nicole Auerbach 😷 (@NicoleAuerbach) March 24, 2021

The Big Ten had to change its own rules a number of times along the way. Most notably, they changed the minimum number of games needed for Big Ten Championship Game participation, allowing Ohio State to get in with just five games.

Ohio State ultimately won the league, beat Clemson in the Sugar Bowl, and appear in the national title game.

The Big Ten was ill-prepared for everything the pandemic would throw at it in 2020. But they’re looking a little more prepared this year.

Will the league successfully pull off events in the spring with fans in attendance?

[Big Ten]