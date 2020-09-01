Big Ten Coach Has Telling Comment Following President Trump’s Tweet

It might be too early to count out the Big Ten. Despite all the talk about the conference sticking to its decision to postpone the season, it sounds like the league’s tone is starting to change.

President Donald Trump announced major news on his Twitter account earlier today. He spoke with Big Ten commissioner Kevin Warren about playing football as soon as possible.

“Had a very productive conversation with Kevin Warren, Commissioner of the Big Ten Conference, about immediately starting up Big Ten football,” Trump tweeted. “Would be good (great!) for everyone – Players, Fans, Country. On the one yard line!”

Judging off the latest report, Trump’s conversation with Warren was apparently productive. One unnamed coach from the conference told Teddy Greenstein of the Chicago Tribune “We’re trying to play as soon as possible. Let’s go.”

So much for #B1G season options of T'Giving; Jan/Feb; spring Just spoke to one *coach* who said: "We're trying to play as soon as possible. Let's go." — Teddy Greenstein (@TeddyGreenstein) September 1, 2020

There have been plenty of twists this offseason when it comes to college football.

Originally, the Big Ten said it would not revisit its decision in an open letter to the community. Then we saw parents form a protest outside of the conference’s headquarters in an effort to change Warren’s mind.

Shortly after the protest took place in Chicago, there were rumblings about the conference playing by Thanksgiving weekend. This latest report would seem to advocate the Thanksgiving idea.

Who knows, maybe we’ll actually see the Big Ten in action this fall.