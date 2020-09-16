What The Big Ten’s Decision Means For The College Football Playoff

Big Ten football is back, and it looks like it will be starting just in time to enable the conference to have a shot at the College Football Playoff.

Moments ago, the Big Ten announced it will begin its 2020 season the weekend of October 23-24. The decision comes following a unanimous vote from the conference’s Council of Presidents and Chancellors.

Things have come a long way since August 11, when the league originally postponed all fall sports. The Big Ten is implementing a rigorous testing program for COVID-19 in order to get back on the field.

By starting October 23-24, the Big Ten has left itself the chance to qualify for the College Football Playoff. However, the league doesn’t have much wiggle room for cancellations and postponements.

Reports indicate the Big Ten will play eight regular season games, with a conference title game on December 19. The College Football Playoff Selection Show is set for December 20.

Eight games in eight weeks, conference title game on Dec. 19, a day before College Football Playoff Selection Sunday. Right in under the wire. https://t.co/0Fbr6BD25H — Albert Breer (@AlbertBreer) September 16, 2020

All of this is great news for Ohio State, which still projects as the Big Ten favorite despite losing multiple key players to recent opt outs.

If the Buckeyes run the table and win the conference title, it seems like it will be impossible to keep them out of the Playoff. That goes for any team in the Big Ten.

It should all make for an interesting selection process for the CFP committee this winter.