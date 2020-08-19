A lot of people have come out in support of Ohio State QB Justin Fields’ petition to the Big Ten to bring back the fall college football season.

But what does the the person he’s reaching out to – Big Ten Commissioner Kevin Warren – think about his movement. Warren may have given his answer to the question on everyone’s minds today.

In a recent interview with SBJ, Warren said he encourages Big Ten student-athletes to use their voices to express their opinions. He didn’t explicitly state support for or against Fields’ petition, though.

There are a couple of ways one can look at Warren’s response. On one hand, he could be encouraging Fields to keep getting support and they’ll listen if he gets enough. On the other hand – and the seemingly more likely one – Warren is saying that Fields can talk all he wants, but the Big Ten won’t budge.

Kevin Warren says he encourages student-athletes in the Big Ten to use their voices. — Dustin Schutte (@SchutteCFB) August 19, 2020

Kevin Warren has become a very controversial figure this month. His leadership has been called into question as the Big Ten has seemingly fumbled at every turn in their decision-making.

Ohio State fans have been the largest and loudest voices in protest of the decision.

Kevin Warren on SBJ panel: “Last week has been very emotional. There’s been a wide range of emotion.” — Dustin Schutte (@SchutteCFB) August 19, 2020

All across social media Warren is being ripped for poor leadership and being silent amid so many questions.

Unfortunately, it looks like he and the Big Ten are all set in their position. Justin Fields should absolutely keep fighting, but it already looks like it will be for naught in the end.