Big Ten Commissioner Avoids 1 Question About The Decision

Big Ten fans won’t be able to watch college football this fall, as the conference has decided to postpone the upcoming season with the hope of moving it to the spring.

What makes this such a monumental decision by the Big Ten is that it’s the first Power Five conference to outright postpone the 2020 season. There is growing belief that we’ll hear a similar announcement from the Pac-12 soon, but nothing is definitive yet.

Shortly after the news broke, Big Ten commissioner Kevin Warren fielded questions about the decision. Though he did provide context as to why they won’t be playing football this fall, he refused to answer one question in particular

Warren didn’t want to say whether or not the vote to postpone the fall season was unanimous, saying “I’d rather not have a discussion whether the vote was unanimous or not unanimous.”

Dave Revsine to K Warren: Was the vote unanimous? Warren: Our schools don't always agree … I'd rather not have a discussion whether the vote was unanimous or not unanimous. — Dennis Dodd (@dennisdoddcbs) August 11, 2020

Judging off the reactions from other schools in the Big Ten, the vote was not unanimous.

Nebraska has been vocal about this entire situation, as the school released the following statement: “We are very disappointed in the decision by the Big Ten Conference to postpone the fall football season, as we have been & continue to be ready to play.”

At the very least it sounds like Nebraska wanted a season. It’s also worth noting that Penn State head coach James Franklin has said in the past that he’ll try to find a way for his players to compete this fall.

More details should emerge regarding the Big Ten’s recent decision in the coming hours.