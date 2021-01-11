Big Ten Commissioner Kevin Warren Has Message For Fans

2020 was Kevin Warren’s second year as Commissioner of the Big Ten Conference, and it was a difficult one to say the least. But after tons of controversy and protests, we’ve reached the end of the 2020 football season, and a Big Ten team is in the national title game.

In a recent interview, Warren reflected on the year that just passed and all of the difficulty that went with it. He offered thanks to everyone for working hard to bring the season to its conclusion.

“I think we just need to remain grateful and have grace on each other because people have really had to work together,” Warren said, via Saturday Tradition. “And the thing that I’m most excited about: we have gone through some challenging moments, we have stayed together, we’re stronger as a conference. I think just showed the resolve and the grit of our student-athletes. I’m just humbled to be the Commissioner of the Big Ten Conference.”

The Ohio State Buckeyes won the Big Ten Championship and made the College Football Playoff as the No. 3 team in the nation. They beat No. 2 Clemson to secure their spot in tomorrow’s national title game against Alabama.

The Big Ten Conference made the very controversial decision to suspend the 2020 fall college football season during the summer. But a series of protests and investigations followed, and once other college football teams got started with limited issues, the Big Ten reversed course and played.

It wasn’t a perfect restart though. Many games had to be canceled along the way due to outbreaks on various campuses. The Big Ten even had to change its own rules just to let Ohio State into the B1G Championship Game.

But we’ve finally reached the end.

While Kevin Warren may not get many accolades from bitter fans of other Big Ten schools, he did enough to get his conference to the precipice of a national title.