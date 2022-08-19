Big Ten Commissioner Makes His Thoughts On Expansion Very Clear

INDIANAPOLIS, IN - MARCH 12: Big Ten Commissioner Kevin Warren speaks following the cancellation of the men's basketball tournament due to concerns over the Coronavirus (COVID-19) at Bankers Life Fieldhouse on March 12, 2020 in Indianapolis, Indiana. (Photo by Joe Robbins/Getty Images)

The Big Ten already made a huge splash this year, announcing that USC and UCLA will become conference members in 2024.

Well, it sounds like Big Ten commissioner Kevin Warren isn't done expanding the conference.

Warren told Bryant Gumbel of HBO's Real Sports that he sees the Big Ten having 20 members. He also envisions a scenario where the conference is paying its players.

"Those [paying players] are things we have to resolve," Warren said. "We have to. So I want to be part of this conversation and will be part of this conversation of what we can do to make this better."

If the Big Ten is interested in adding more members, it may consider taking a look at the Pac-12.

Earlier this year, California, Oregon, Stanford and Washington were linked to the Big Ten. Notre Dame has also been linked to the conference.

Warren has already been asked if the Big Ten will pursue Notre Dame.

“It wouldn’t be prudent for me to pursue anyone in another conference,” Warren responded. “We already have them in our conference for hockey. You know how much I love Notre Dame. I have great respect for them.”