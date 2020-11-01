History Was Made In The Big Ten Conference On Saturday

While most fans tuned in to the ranked Big Ten matchup between No. 3 Ohio State and No. 18 Penn State on Saturday night, other teams in the conference made history on Halloween.

According to Dave Revsine of the Big Ten Network after each team picked up a win on Saturday, this is the first time ever that Purdue, Indiana and Northwestern have all started 2-0 in conference play.

The Boilermakers held off a late game comeback from Illinois to win 31-24.

No. 17 Indiana exploded on offense once again en route to a 37-21 victory over Rutgers.

Northwestern’s stout defense stifled Iowa in the second half on the way to a 21-20 nail-biter.

Indiana’s breakout start to 2020 has shocked the Big Ten, including Fox Sports’ Urban Meyer earlier in the day. The 2-0 start for the Hoosiers marks the first time that the team has started with two straight wins since 1991. Head coach Tom Allen has a chance to turn around a program that’s struggled for the last few decades, boasting just two winning seasons since 2000.

On the other half of the conference, Purdue and Northwestern sit stop the Big Ten West through two games. With No. 9 Wisconsin sidelined due to a COVID-19 outbreak within the program, the division seems ripe for the taking.

Led by Jeff Brohm, the Boilermakers 2-0 start has come after confident wins over Iowa and Illinois. The road ahead gets tough for Purdue but with a strong power run game and junior Aidan O’Connell under the center, the group seems up for the task. The Boilermakers are scheduled to play Wisconsin next Saturday, pending the conference’s decision on the status of the Badgers team.

Northwestern acquired transfer quarterback Peyton Ramsey from Indiana in the offseason and has been off to the races. The Wildcats used six different ball carriers to account for 60 rushes in the grudge match against Iowa after a 43-3 rout of Maryland last Saturday.

After two weeks, the Big Ten is off to a crazy start, with plenty of football left to go.