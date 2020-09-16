Big Ten Reportedly Makes Decision On 2020 College Football Season

In August, the Big Ten announced the cancellation of the 2020 college football season with the hopes of playing in the spring.

Over the past few weeks, coaches, players and their parents have all expressed their displeasure with the conference’s decision. Their pressure appears to have paid off as the Big Ten worked to bring back the fall season.

In the past two weeks, multiple reports have suggested the Big Ten could play football as early as October 17. This week, the Big Ten was expected to announce when the league would return.

Earlier today, college football insider Pete Thamel said the league would announce October 24 as the new date for the upcoming college football season.

According to Thamel, the Big Ten president voted and approved the 2020 college football season – albeit at a later date.

Sources: The Big Ten is coming back and will begin the weekend of Oct. 24. It'll include daily, rapid testing as a fixture of the plan. A statement from the league is imminent. — Pete Thamel (@PeteThamel) September 16, 2020

Big Ten fans were furious with the league’s decision to cancel the fall football season. Especially after the ACC, Big 12 and SEC all announced plans to – and are – playing football this fall.

The Big Ten maintained it needed to see an evolution in testing for COVID-19 before taking the field this fall. It appears the league is satisfied with the latest technology.

Big Ten fans everywhere can rejoice now that football is officially back.

The season reportedly culminates on December 19 with the Big Ten title game. Which two teams will we see fight for the conference title?