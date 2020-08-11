Big Ten Fans Are Ripping The Conference’s Leadership

It’s a solemn day within the college football world. The Big Ten announced on Tuesday the conference won’t play football in the fall.

The Big Ten’s decision comes just seven days after the conference adjusted the 2020 schedule. The schedule adjustment involved knocking out the non-conference portion and playing a 10-game conference-only schedule. The decision was made to reduce travel and limit the risks associated of playing in the midst of a pandemic.

Just yesterday, news broke the Big Ten university presidents had voted in favor of canceling the season, though. A Big Ten spokesman then denied the report just hours later. It’s now clear the vote was to be taken seriously.

The Big Ten has cancelled the 2020 football season. The conference’s fans are ripping the Big Ten’s leadership on Tuesday for its horrendous lack of transparency this week.

Sources: Big Ten is announcing that the fall is cancelled. League will attempt to play in the spring. — Pete Thamel (@PeteThamel) August 11, 2020

Big Ten fans have taken to Twitter to vent their frustrations regarding the conference’s leadership. Take a look at a few of the complaints from Big Ten fans below.

“If anyone wants to learn how to nuke your own company, hopefully they paid attention to the Big Ten the past few days,” one fan wrote. “What an utter failure of leadership.”

“This is disastrous for all college athletics,” another fan wrote. “Poor, weak leadership from Big Ten leaders.”

“Big ten leadership is full of idiots,” said a Big Ten fan.

It’s safe to say Big Ten fans aren’t happy with the conference’s leadership. It’s been a horrendous week in collegiate sports.