Big Ten Fans React To Letter From Conference Commissioner

Big Ten commissioner Kevin Warren has taken a ton of heat for the conference’s decision to postpone the 2020 football season. On Thursday, he issued an open letter to the entire Big Ten community regarding that decision.

Despite all the rumblings about the Big Ten potentially playing football this fall, Warren has made it clear that he will stick to his original decision.

“I write on this occasion to share with you additional information regarding the Big Ten Conference’s decision to postpone the 2020-21 fall sports season,” Warren wrote. “We thoroughly understand and deeply value what sports mean to our student-athletes, their families, our coaches and our fans. The vote by the Big Ten Council of Presidents and Chancellors (COP/C) was overwhelmingly in support of postponing fall sports and will not be revisited.”

Warren continued “The decision was thorough and deliberative, and based on sound feedback, guidance and advice from medical experts. Despite the decision to postpone fall sports, we continue our work to find a path forward that creates a healthy and safe environment for all Big Ten student-athletes to compete in the sports they love in a manner that helps to prevent the spread of COVID-19 and protects both student-athletes and the surrounding communities.”

An Open Letter to the Big Ten Communityhttps://t.co/rccZCH1Sj3 — Big Ten Conference (@bigten) August 19, 2020

Somehow, the open letter from Warren has sparked even more outrage from the Big Ten community.

“Made it so much worse with this,” one fan wrote. “He basically said nothing other than ‘we made the right choice.’ Can’t back up the decision with an objective data. Can’t expand on the vote. And on top of it does so in a cowardly letter. This guy can’t possibly keep his job.”

Frustration will only continue to grow among the Big Ten community, especially if the ACC, Big 12 and SEC actually play football this year.