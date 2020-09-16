Desmond Howard Has 1 Concern Over Big Ten Start Date

Like most of us, Michigan legend and ESPN college football analyst Desmond Howard is delighted to have Big Ten football back. But Howard has one concern over how the season is being implemented that he had to get off his chest.

On Wednesday’s edition of Get Up, Howard took issue with starting the season on the weekend of October 24 rather than the preferred weekend of October 17, which had previously been floated. He pointed out that losing that extra week puts “a lot of strain” on teams like Ohio State that could find themselves in the title race. With the current schedule, Big Ten teams will play an eight week season with no byes, followed by a championship weekend on Dec. 19.

“For them to start a week later, it makes me wonder if they’re going to be able to pull this off in time, based on the schedule that Ryan Day laid out for us, as far as when the Big Ten Championship would be played, and I also heard Heather Dinich earlier this morning repeated the same schedule,” Howard said, via 247Sports. “For them to have to start a week later, it puts a lot of strain on them as a conference.”

But Howard made it clear that having the Big Ten in the college football landscape is “great news”. He seems willing to see the Big Ten miss the College Football Playoff if it means letting the teams play.

This is great news for college football! https://t.co/3aupC69xkY — Desmond Howard (@DesmondHoward) September 16, 2020

Desmond Howard definitely has a point about the rigors the schedule will pose for the Big Ten though. While we don’t have the full schedule yet, the Big Ten playing eight or nine games in consecutive weeks will be a real grind.

College football teams don’t often play that much football without a bye week somewhere to offer some reprieve. If even small injuries mount, it’s potentially bad news for any team.

Will a Big Ten team make the College Football Playoff this year?