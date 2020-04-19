Big Ten Conference Could Make History At 2020 NFL Draft

The Big Ten could make history at the 2020 NFL Draft next Thursday.

The conference – led by perennial powers Ohio State, Michigan, Penn State and Wisconsin – have always had success in regards to sending players to the NFL on a yearly basis. But the 2020 draft could bring about rare, historic results.

Recent mock drafts – most notably NFL.com’s Daniel Jeremiah’s – project three of the first four overall picks could come from the Big Ten. He expects Ohio State’s Chase Young to go second overall, followed by Buckeyes’ CB Jeff Okudah (No. 3) and Iowa’s OT Tristen Wirfs (No. 4).

If that is indeed the order of the 2020 draft, it would be the first time in draft history that the Big Ten produced three of the top four picks, per Saturday Tradition. The conference would join the Big 12 and SEC as the only other conferences to accomplish the rare feat.

“The B1G has never produced 75 percent of the first four selections in a single season since the AFL/NFL merger was complete in 1970,” wrote Saturday Tradition’s Dustin Schutte. “In the modern era of the draft, only two leagues have done that — the Big 12 in 2010 and the SEC in 2011.”

As draft scenarios currently stand, it’d be shocking if Young and Okudah weren’t selected at No. 2 and 3, respectively.

It’s unclear what the Giants will do with their No. 4 pick, though. Offensive tackle is a major position of need, but Wirfs isn’t the only option.

Will the Giants select Wirfs at No. 4, thereby helping the Big Ten make history? We’ll find out next Thursday, Apr. 23rd at the 2020 NFL Draft.

