Big Ten Football Insider Hearing Likely Start Date

Earlier this month, the Big Ten announced all fall sports will be played with a conference-only schedule.

“The Big Ten Conference announced today that if the Conference is able to participate in fall sports (men’s and women’s cross country, field hockey, football, men’s and women’s soccer, and women’s volleyball) based on medical advice, it will move to Conference-only schedules in those sports,” the statement read.

With the schedule trimmed down for 2020, there was some thought that it wouldn’t start as previously scheduled. However, the latest report suggests the 2020 season will start on time.

“Big Ten source tells me Sept. 5 start date for Big Ten looks likely. That was original start date for the league. Schedule should be out soon, maybe as soon as ‘next 24-48 hours,'” Big Ten insider Tom Dienhart reported.

Big Ten source tells me Sept. 5 start date for Big Ten looks likely. That was original start date for the league. Schedule should be out soon, maybe as soon as "next 24-48 hours," per source. — Tom Dienhart (@TomDienhart1) July 30, 2020

Unfortunately, major non-conference games won’t take place this season. Fans looking forward to the Oregon vs. Ohio State game won’t see the Buckeyes and Ducks take the field.

Other significant non-conference games like Penn State vs. Virginia Tech and Iowa vs. Iowa State are also off the schedule.

As the Big Ten switches to a conference-only schedule, Ohio State remains the heavy favorite to win the conference. Ryan Day and company return several key starters like quarterback Justin Fields and corner Shaun Wade.

It will be interesting to see how the conference-only schedule plays out.