Big Ten Football Insider Says Things Are “Getting Interesting”

We still don’t know when there will be Big Ten football played, as the saga surrounding the conference’s decision to postpone its fall sports season continues to play out.

Since the Big Ten announced there would be no football this fall, there have been protests by players, coaches and parents to reconsider the decision. President Donald Trump is pushing for the conference to get back on the field, hoping to curry favor with residents in Midwestern swing states in the process.

This morning, ESPN’s Adam Ritterberg shared a letter from political leaders from Iowa, Michigan, Minnesota, Ohio, Pennsylvania and Wisconsin asking Big Ten commissioner Kevin Warren to look into playing football this fall.

Chicago Tribune sportswriter and Big Ten insider Teddy Greenstein posted his thoughts on the document to Twitter.

“This is getting interesting. Certainly more reason to take a vote this week and approve SOMETHING,” Greenstein tweeted.

Seven states (eight schools) here. This is getting interesting. Certainly more reason to take a vote this week and approve SOMETHING. https://t.co/3Jhn5IGUuT — Teddy Greenstein (@TeddyGreenstein) September 8, 2020

Of course, it is not solely up to Kevin Warren to make a decision on the matter. The Big Ten presidents rule by vote, and it was 11-3 to not play when they first took a poll earlier this summer.

Unless that changes, there will be no movement toward getting Big Ten football up and running.