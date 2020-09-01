Big Ten Insider Shares Key ‘Next Step’ For Football Return

We still do not know when the Big Ten football season will begin. Last month, the conference said it would not play this fall and would instead look to hold its season during the spring semester.

However, over the weekend, there were reports that the Big Ten could start playing around Thanksgiving. Then, on Tuesday, President Donald Trump spoke with the Big Ten commissioner Kevin Warren about the possibility of getting the season going in the near future.

Right now, there are no concrete indications that the B1G will be playing games anytime soon. In fact, in order for the conference to begin playing at all, a few things need to happen.

ESPN’s Adam Rittenberg broke down some of the necessities, which include improvements in testing capacity and several university presidents changing their minds.

The Big Ten’s 14 university presidents and chancellors voted 11-3 in August to postpone the season, with Iowa, Nebraska and Ohio State voting to play.

As one source told me, reliable, rapid tests are probably the biggest piece, but not the only one. Can every school conduct efficient testing for myocarditis? What about contact tracing? As Big Ten coaches and others have told me, that area remains a mess and a huge obstacle. — Adam Rittenberg (@ESPNRittenberg) September 1, 2020

If we had to guess, there is just too much that needs to happen for the Big Ten to feel comfortable beginning its season soon. Things can change quickly though.

Stay tuned.