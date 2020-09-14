Big Ten Insider Pours Cold Water On Latest Conference News

Big Ten football could be on the verge of coming back, but nothing is set until another vote has been held. Heading into Monday, there still hasn’t been one.

This morning, the Milwaukee Journal Sentinel reported that the Big Ten’s Council of Presidents and Chancellors were expected to vote soon to start the season, potentially as soon as October 17. Last month, the group voted 11-3 in favor of postponing, with only Ohio State, Nebraska and Iowa wanting to play.

However, there was no vote on Sunday, and Tony Paul of the Detroit News says that “isn’t a positive sign.” According to Paul, some conference presidents may still be weighing the consequences of changing their vote amid ongoing COVID-19 issues on campus.

At least nine of the 14 Big Ten Presidents and Chancellors must vote “yes” in order for the season to proceed.

The Big Ten resurrection is NOT a done deal. Several in the know were expecting a vote today; that there wasn’t isn’t a positive sign. Several presidents would have a lot of explaining to do if they change their vote, especially MSU’s, given the massive outbreak on campus. — Tony Paul (@TonyPaul1984) September 14, 2020

If on thing has been clear in the last month since the Big Ten first announced it was postponing fall sports, it is that the decision-making process has not been devoid of drama.

We’ll see what Monday brings. Whatever the outcome is, a vote should be held sooner rather than later.

Stay tuned.