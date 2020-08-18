One week after it became official, Big Ten football parents continue to voice their displeasure at the conference’s decision to postpone the fall sports season.

Now, it looks like some parents are taking another step toward letting their voices be heard. Randy Wade, the father of Ohio State star cornerback Shaun Wade, is in the process of trying to organize a protest at Big Ten headquarters in Chicago later this week.

On Monday night, Wade tweeted out a photo of a plane ticket for a flight from Orlando to Chicago on Thursday. He also shared some of his protesting plan.

“See ya “Early Friday Morning” We gotta Fight and we can’t let these young men FIGHT ALONE…. ALL BIG TEN FANS STAND UP,” Wade wrote.

Randy Wade told Buckeye Scoop the purpose of his visit is to try and coax some answers out of Big Ten commissioner Kevin Warren.

Parents from all over the conference are invited.

“It’s just a hard situation and then all of the misconceptions with the vote, [Warren] has got to come out and talk,” Wade said. “You got to come out and talk. You’ve got to say something. It’s frustrating, but at the end of the day you can’t worry about the frustrations, you’ve got to worry about doing everything you can do with the time you have to do it because when you drop that hat and say ‘I gave my all,’ that’s what I want to do for us, you just want to give it your all.”

It is unclear right now just what the crowd could look like on Friday. The father of Iowa defensive back Jack Koerner says the Hawkeyes will also be represented.

We’ve seen Big Ten football parents send letters. We’ve seen players make petitions.

Now we’ll see if the fight to have a fall season will take on a different form.