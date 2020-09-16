Paul Finebaum Comments On Big Ten’s College Football Playoff Hopes

Big Ten football is set to return in just over a month, the league decided today. With a new start date of the weekend of Oct. 24, there are questions about the league’s ability to get a team into the College Football Playoff.

The current plan is for the league to play eight conference games, plus one more game the weekend of the Big Ten Championship. The two division winners will face off for the title, and then the plan is for the rest of the league will pair off, pitting the No. 2 teams against one another, and so on and so forth.

Without bye weeks, and with the potential for teams having to cancel practices and games with outbreaks, there isn’t a lot of wiggle room there. However, if things work out, it sounds like contenders like Ohio State, Penn State, and Wisconsin should have the opportunity to play their ways into the College Football Playoff picture.

ESPN’s Paul Finebaum, who credits Ohio State with “driving the bus” here, said as much before the official announcement was out. Even if the teams play a shorter season than other leagues, he believes that the Big Ten programs will be able to get involved in the Playoff discussions.

“They’re getting their teams ready to go on the practice field as soon as they get the green light. But ultimately, they will be playing in the College Football Playoff,” Paul Finebaum said earlier per 247Sports. “Even if they go seven games, we’re splitting hairs here, because we don’t know how many games anybody is going to play this year due to the postponements.”

In fact, teams have been practicing on a limited basis over the last few weeks. That should help them ramp up in preparation for next month’s start to the season.

Whether the Big Ten is able to control outbreaks with their new rapid daily testing program, and pull off the nine-week schedule with no byes, is yet to be seen.