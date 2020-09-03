Report: Big Ten Presidents Have No Immediate Plans To Vote Again

Every time there is a report that seems to indicate that the Big Ten football season could come sooner than most anticipate, something else snaps us back to reality. That is the case once again today, with reports that the league could re-vote on playing the season this fall.

Earlier, 247Sports’ Ohio State site Bucknuts reported that the league was “expected to vote as early as Friday” on a new plan to start the season. Oct. 10 has been a rumored date for a season to begin, though plenty of doubt has been cast on it, with Big Ten officials saying it isn’t in play.

CBS Sports’ Dennis Dodd is now reporting that there is no “immediate plan” for a new vote. Furthermore, the Oct. 10 date was shot down once again.

Things seem to change by the hour, and clearly some high level people within the conference want people to believe that the league could reverse course sometime soon. Those who have spoken publicly don’t seem to be lending as much credence to it, and as many have reminded us, it ultimately comes down to the school presidents.

Multiple sources: No immediate plan for @bigten presidents to meet to consider fall start to season. One source, "Oct 10 ain't happening." — Dennis Dodd (@dennisdoddcbs) September 3, 2020

It has been a wild few weeks within the Big Ten football world. We’ve gone from players calling for a return to play this fall, to the President of the United States getting himself involved, calling embattled commissioner Kevin Warren and offering support to get things up and running.

Even so, there remain stark health concerns that the Big Ten says led to the decision to cancel the fall season in the first place.

We’ll see if the other fall start date that has been floated and confirmed as something that has been discussed, Thanksgiving, has more potential. At this point, it sounds like that may be a more reasonable option than the October rumors.