Rumors have been circulating that the Big Ten vote on canceling the football season was closer than initially reported.

Tim Brando of FOX Sports reported on Sunday that the real Big Ten football vote – originally reported as 12-2 – was actually a narrow 8-6. But Teddy Greenstein of the Chicago Tribune reported this afternoon that a source who knows the vote said that wasn’t true.

“There’s a serious divide in the #B1G, and commish flubbed the messaging,” Greenstein wrote. “But a source who knows the vote just told me 8-6 report is ‘ridiculous.'”

It was initially reported that Nebraska and Iowa were only schools to vote against it. But new reports have indicated that Ohio State objected too. Whatever the actual vote is, it’s becoming harder to tell how unified the Big Ten was in reaching the decision.

The Big Ten’s decision to cancel the football season has sparked tons of complaints from Ohio State and Nebraska.

Justin Fields has a petition going to have the Big Ten reverse the decision that’s garnered over 170,000 signatures in just eight hours – and counting.

Countless players have spoken out, trying to save the 2020 college football season on a national scale. Even President Trump is making some kind of effort to save it.

However the vote ultimately went down, it’s clear that the Big Ten completely messed up in relaying the message. Perhaps they should have waited until there was consensus among the schools.