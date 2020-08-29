Big Ten Insider Names “Most Likely” Start Date For CFB Season

The Big Ten shocked the sports world earlier this month when it announced that it would postpone its college football season. Yet Friday, there were rumblings about the conference potentially starting the 2020 season around Thanksgiving weekend.

It’s tough to keep up with the Big Ten’s schedule due to all the twists and turns taking place. One moment it seems like they’ll wait until the winter, and then the following moment it sounds like the league will play later in the fall.

Well, it appears the college football world finally has some clarity on what the conference will do with its football season. Unfortunately, it doesn’t sound like the Big Ten will be playing football by Thanksgiving.

According to Mike Farrell of Rivals.com, the most likely plan for the Big Ten is that it ends up playing football in January. This would give players just enough time to recover before the 2021 fall season.

Two Big Ten sources about yesterday’s meeting which did not include all coaches. One said they are going around in circles and the other said most likely January is still the plan. pic.twitter.com/tTqVxfN5ge — Mike Farrell (@rivalsmike) August 29, 2020

A winter season wouldn’t sit well with President Donald Trump, who shared his thoughts about college football on Twitter.

“No, I want Big Ten, and all other football, back – NOW,” Trump wrote on Twitter. “The Dems don’t want football back, for political reasons, but are trying to blame me and the Republicans. Another LIE, but this is what we are up against! They should also open up all of their Shutdown States.”

Most signs point to the Big Ten playing football in some fashion this year, that’s for sure. There is clearly some uncertainty as to when it’ll happen though.