Big Ten Is Reportedly Considering A Major Schedule Change

The Big Ten is considering some major scheduling alterations for football, according to a new report.

The conference has already announced its schedule for 2022, but beyond that, Scott Dochterman of The Athletic reports that the Big Ten is considering eliminating its East and West divisions and going from nine to eight league games.

“Big Ten administrators have discussed dropping to eight games beginning in 2023 so it can create matchups with teams from the Pac-12 and ACC conferences, with which the trio has a working arrangement called The Alliance,” Dochterman writes.

Dochterman’s report comes after the Big Ten included a note in its revamped 2022 schedule release indicating that the conference could be revising previously released schedules through the 2025 season.

Currently, the league features two, seven-team divisions and has each school play every other member of its division once with three crossover games against programs from the other division. One of the issues with this format has been the competitive balance between the East and the West.

Since moving to the East-West structure in 2014, the East has won all eight Big Ten title games, including the last four by double-digits. Most of the traditional “powers” in the conference–Ohio State, Michigan, Penn State and Michigan State–are in the East.

Iowa AD Gary Barta reportedly told Dochterman that the Big Ten is waiting for more clarity on the future format of the College Football Playoff before finalizing any scheduling changes.