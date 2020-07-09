Big Ten Releases Official Statement On The Fall Season

Earlier this afternoon, a report suggested the Big Ten decided to play a conference-only schedule for the 2020 college football season.

“The Big Ten is expected to announce today that it will go with a conference-only football schedule for this fall, a person with direct knowledge situation tells The Athletic,” Nicole Auerbach of the Athletic reported.

Nearly an hour later, the conference confirmed the report. Due to “uncertain and unprecedented times, the Big Ten decided to move to conference-only games.

Here’s a statement from the conference:

The Big Ten Conference announced today that if the Conference is able to participate in fall sports (men’s and women’s cross country, field hockey, football, men’s and women’s soccer, and women’s volleyball) based on medical advice, it will move to Conference-only schedules in those sports.

The Big Ten said the decision gives the conference Conference “flexibility to adjust its own operations throughout the season.”

Unfortunately, major non-conference games won’t take place this season. Fans looking forward to the Oregon vs. Ohio State game won’t see the Buckeyes and Bucks take the field.

Other conferences in college football are expected to follow the Big Ten’s league. Both the Pac-12 and ACC are expected to make the same announcement this week as well.

Meanwhile, earlier this week, the Ivy League canceled all fall sports. The 2020 college football season will look very different than what fans are used to.