Big Ten Releases A Statement On Phone Call With President Trump

President Donald Trump dropped a bombshell report on Tuesday involving a conversation he had with Big Ten commissioner Kevin Warren. It appears the conference might reconsider its decision to postpone the football season to the spring.

Following the phone call between Trump and Warren, the Big Ten released a statement on the state of the conference and how that conversation went.

“A White House representative reached out to Big Ten Conference Commissioner Kevin Warren on Monday, August 31, 2020 to facilitate a phone call between President Donald J. Trump and Commissioner Warren,” the conference said in its statement. “On Tuesday, September 1, 2020 Commissioner Warren and the President had a productive conversation.”

The Big Ten also provided an update on how it’ll handle getting its student-athletes back on the field, but there wasn’t an official timetable.

“The Big Ten Conference and its Return to Completion Task Force, on behalf of the Big ten Council of Presidents and Chancellors (COP/C), are exhausting every resource to help student-athletes get back to playing the sports they love, at the appropriate time, in the safest and healthiest way possible.”

Big Ten statement on Trump call with Kevin Warren. pic.twitter.com/aNqRPw9po1 — Pete Thamel (@PeteThamel) September 1, 2020

Before fans start getting excited about the conference potentially playing in fall, just remember there is no timeline for when the season might happen.

We could see the conference start its football season around Thanksgiving, or it could hold off until January.

All eyes will definitely be on this situation though, especially now that Warren has changed his approach.

[Pete Thamel]