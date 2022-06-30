Big Ten Reportedly Isn't Done Adding New Teams

INDIANAPOLIS, IN - DECEMBER 06: Vonn Bell #11 and Joshua Perry #37 of the Ohio State Buckeyes celebrate after their team defeated the Wisconsin Badgers 59-0 in the Big Ten Championship at Lucas Oil Stadium on December 6, 2014 in Indianapolis, Indiana. (Photo by Andy Lyons/Getty Images)

Earlier this Thursday, college football insider Jon Wilner reported that USC and UCLA plan on leaving the Pac-12 for the Big Ten.

"USC and UCLA are planning to leave for the Big Ten as early as 2024," Wilner announced on Twitter. "Move *has not been finalized* at the highest levels of power."

An official announcement hasn't been made just yet, but ESPN has reported that USC and UCLA's move to the Big Ten is imminent.

While there's no question that USC and UCLA would be marquee additions to the Big Ten, it's possible the conference won't stop there.

Wilner shared the following message to his followers this afternoon: "Don't assume the Big Ten is done."

In other words, other programs could be joining the Big Ten along with USC and UCLA.

At this time, it's unclear which schools the Big Ten will pursue next.

What is clear, however, is the landscape of college football is changing before our very eyes.