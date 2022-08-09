Big Ten Reportedly Makes Decision On ESPN Partnership

INDIANAPOLIS, IN - DECEMBER 06: Vonn Bell #11 and Joshua Perry #37 of the Ohio State Buckeyes celebrate after their team defeated the Wisconsin Badgers 59-0 in the Big Ten Championship at Lucas Oil Stadium on December 6, 2014 in Indianapolis, Indiana. (Photo by Andy Lyons/Getty Images)

A line in the sand has been drawn. For the first time 40 years, ESPN will reportedly not be broadcasting Big Ten football or basketball games.

FOX will continue broadcasting most of the conference's biggest games. CBS and NBC will also reportedly be picking up Big Ten broadcasting rights, beginning in 2024.

There could be a last-minute change. ESPN and the Big Ten are still having conversations, per John Ourand.

However, it's trending in the direction of the Big Ten being exclusively broadcasted by FOX, CBS and NBC.

With the Big Ten off to FOX, CBS and NBC, ESPN now has time slots to fill. Come on down, Pac-12.

The Pac-12 has to be happy with the latest Big Ten broadcasting news.

"Many within the industry believed that ESPN would be cut out, but it’s still shocking nonetheless and now opens the door for more ESPN opportunities for the Pac 12 and Big 12," said Ross Dellenger.

"Yep. If you're the Pac-12, ESPN losing the Big Ten would be their first bit of good news since (?) Will have some money to burn and time slots to fill," Stewart Mandel added.

What ESPN does next is going to be fascinating. It's likely either the Big 12 or Pac-12, but it appears the Pac-12 has an edge.