Big Ten Reportedly Working On New Plan To Play Later This Fall

Earlier this month, the Big Ten and Pac-12 announced the cancellation of the fall college football season, much to the chagrin of players and fans everywhere.

Both conferences announced a plan to play in the spring. Since then, players and parents from the Big Ten have been outspoken against the league’s decision to cancel the fall season.

Ohio State star quarterback Justin Fields started a petition to let the league play this fall. All of that pressure from players and parents appears to be having an impact.

According to a new report, the Big Ten is working on a new plan to play this fall – albeit a little later. The Journal Sentinel reported a “new option” for the Big Ten would see the season start Thanksgiving weekend.

Here’s more from the report:

According to two college football people familiar with the Big Ten, those talks have generated a new option, starting a Big Ten season of at least eight games the week of Thanksgiving.

Earlier reports suggested that league officials were working on a plan to play an eight-game season beginning in January. The Big Ten was working on a plan for games to be played in indoor facilities.

Now it looks like that plan could be accelerated, with players taking the field later this fall.

We’ll have to wait and see if the Big Ten implements this new schedule.