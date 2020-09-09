Big Ten Responds To Letter From Midwest Politicians

The Big Ten has responded to a letter sent by politicians asking for the conference to reconsider its decision to postpone football season.

On Tuesday, a letter penned by political leaders from Iowa, Michigan, Minnesota, Ohio, Pennsylvania and Wisconsin began circulating. The note requested that the Big Ten look into playing this fall after originally pushing football back to the spring semester due to COVID-19.

This afternoon, the conference responded to the legislators, acknowledging their message while not offering up any indication that the Big Ten will change its mind.

“The letter reflects that we all want the same thing, which is for “sports to continue safely,” the Big Ten statement reads. “The conference will continue to work with the Big Ten Council of Presidents and Chancellors, as it has always done, to identify opportunities to resume competition as soon as it is safe to do so.”

Statement from #B1G in response to the letter from 10 political leaders from six states asking that the league reverses its decision to postpone the fall football season. pic.twitter.com/ElIvzMlI3m — Adam Rittenberg (@ESPNRittenberg) September 9, 2020

Translation: there isn’t going to be a fall season, barring a miraculous change of plans or fortune.

Eventually, the B1G will have to release its plan to return to the field, including when it will happen and the protocols that will need to be followed to make sure everything is done as safely as possible.

Stay tuned.