Big Ten presidents reportedly voted in favor of cancelling the 2020 season on Sunday. A Big Ten spokesman has since denied the report.

It’s been a wild start to the week as college football’s 2020 season appears to be on life support. A report surfaced early Monday morning indicating the Big Ten had cancelled the 2020 season. In the same report, it said 12 of the Big Ten’s 14 university presidents were in favor of shutting down the season.

The report has understandably sent shock-waves throughout the college football world. Now, it appears other conferences are scrambling for answers following the Big Ten’s massive decision.

But according to the latest from a Big Ten spokesman, Monday’s report – saying the Big Ten cancelled the 2020 season – is wrong. This same spokesman has made it clear no vote has been held by university presidents. For now, it appears the Big Ten is still sorting through its options.

Just got a text from a Big Ten spokesman. "No vote has been held by our presidents and chancellors." Hence, the Big Ten watch continues. — Pete Thamel (@PeteThamel) August 10, 2020

An already bizarre Monday continues to twist and turn. If no vote has been made, then why did the first report confirm the opposite?

Some believe the Big Ten may have leaked the news itself to see the public’s reaction. Since the Big Ten is facing plenty of opposition on Monday, perhaps the conference thought it’d be best to deny there was ever a vote in the first place.

Nonetheless, it seems like it’s only a matter of time before certain Power Five conferences shut down the season. Many believe the Big Ten will be the first to do so. We’ll find out in coming days.