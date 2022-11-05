Big Ten Team Makes Embarrassing Special Teams Mistake

Big Ten football is either a masterclass or downright disaster in special teams. The latter took place during the Illinois vs. Michigan State game this Saturday afternoon.

Illinois punter Hugh Robertson out of Melbourne, Australia took too low of an angle during one of his punts on Saturday.

The ball hit the elbow of one of Robertson's teammates in front of him. It resulted in a deflection in favor of the Spartans. The outcome? A two-yard punt for the Illini.

Video of the punt is going viral on social media.

That's about as bad as it gets from a special teams perspective. At least it wasn't returned for a touchdown?

The punting disaster is the perfect snapshot of how this afternoon has gone for Illinois. The No. 14 Fighting Illini trail the Spartans of Michigan State 23-15 late in the fourth quarter.

If Illinois is going to mount a comeback it can't afford any more special teams mistakes.