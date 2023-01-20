Breaking: Big Ten Basketball Game Has Been Postponed

EVANSTON, IL - FEBRUARY 19: A general view prior to a game between the Illinois Fighting Illini and the Northwestern Wildcats on February 19, 2017, at the Welsh-Ryan Arena in Evanston, IL. (Photo by Patrick Gorski/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images) Icon Sportswire/Getty Images

For the second time this week, a Big Ten men's basketball game has been postponed.

Wisconsin and Northwestern announced Thursday night that their game scheduled for Saturday afternoon in Evanston has been postponed due to COVID-19 protocols within the Northwestern program.

The two schools will look to find an alternate date to play the game.

The Wildcats' Wednesday night game at Iowa was also postponed due to the program's COVID-19 issues. That game has been rescheduled for Tuesday, Jan. 31.

Northwestern is 12-5 overall on the season and 3-3 in Big Ten play. If all goes well over the next few days, the Wildcats will hopefully be able to return to the court to face Nebraska on the road next Tuesday.

Wisconsin (12-5, 4-3) will be back on the road and in action Wednesday against Maryland. The Badgers snapped a three-game losing streak with a 63-60 victory over Penn State on Tuesday night.