Bret Bielema Reacts To The Big Ten's 2 Big Additions

CHAMPAIGN, IL - AUGUST 28: Illinois Fighting Illini head coach Bret Bielema reacts after a play during the Big Ten Conference college football game between the Nebraska Cornhuskers and the Illinois Fighting Illini on August 28, 2021, at Memorial Stadium in Champaign, Illinois. (Photo by Michael Allio/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images)

In a couple years, the Big Ten will add two West Coast programs to the conference: USC and UCLA.

It was a unanimous decision by Big Ten leaders, but how do the football coaches feel about it.

Illinois head coach Bret Bielema shared his thoughts on the move this Monday.

Simply put, he's a fan because it ensures his players play in the Rose Bowl.

“For me, it immediately went to having a guaranteed opportunity that every kid’s going to get a chance to play in the Rose Bowl,” said Bielema in an interview with Andy Olson of WCIA3 News, via Saturday Tradition. “That is really special and unique.”

The additions also opens the doors to Southern California for the rest of the Big Ten, which could help with recruiting.

“I think it opens up a recruiting window, but more of the what could possibly come down,” he added. “The idea that it’s going to stop (with USC and UCLA’s move) would be shortsighted by a lot of people…I do know the addition of those two brings the brand of B1G football to a higher level.”

The Big Ten will be stronger in the years to come.