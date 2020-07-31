Earlier this afternoon, a report emerged suggesting the Big Ten was close to determining a start date for the 2020 season.

“Big Ten source tells me Sept. 5 start date for Big Ten looks likely. That was original start date for the league. Schedule should be out soon, maybe as soon as ‘next 24-48 hours,'” Big Ten insider Tom Dienhart reported.

However, a new report suggests the conference might not even play in the fall. According to college football insider Pat Forde, the league told its members that playing this fall isn’t certain.

“League has advised members it still might not play this fall. Decision on whether to start camp on time will be made in next five days, but with testing protocols in place that is the expectation,” Forde said.

That’s obviously hypothetical, but it shows there is still some doubt heading into the 2020 campaign. Earlier this offseason, the Big Ten announced it would play a conference-only schedule this year.

“The Big Ten Conference announced today that if the Conference is able to participate in fall sports (men’s and women’s cross country, field hockey, football, men’s and women’s soccer, and women’s volleyball) based on medical advice, it will move to Conference-only schedules in those sports,” the statement read.

Reports suggested the schedule would be released within the next few days. Now it looks like that may be in doubt.