After a whirlwind day, the Big Ten remains in a holding pattern, according to the latest reports.

Earlier today, a report from the Detroit Free Press indicated that the Big Ten was going to cancel its 2020 season. Shortly thereafter, a conference spokesperson shot down the idea.

Tonight, Big Ten athletic directors were supposed to have a meeting to discuss the next steps for the league. While details on that summit are scarce, it doesn’t appear like we’ll be getting any kind of decision tonight.

Both ESPN’s Adam Rittenberg and Yahoo’s Pete Thamel are reporting that the Big Ten will not be finalizing any plans on Monday. Rittenberg says more discussions are set for Tuesday.

Source: Don't expect any decisions from the Big Ten tonight. — Pete Thamel (@PeteThamel) August 11, 2020

Not expecting any news tonight from #B1G, per sources. More meetings in the morning, sources say. In all my years covering Big Ten, can't remember a day when the league seemed more divided (presidents vs. coaches). Certainly could see presidents opting against a full postponement — Adam Rittenberg (@ESPNRittenberg) August 11, 2020

If there was any momentum for the Big Ten to shut things down totally, it likely was halted, at least temporarily, by the backlash the conference received on Monday. Players and coaches alike took to social media to plead for a fall season.

Earlier tonight, ESPN’s Kirk Herbstreit said he was told the Big Ten is looking to “delay” the season as opposed to outright cancellation. It is unclear if Herbstreit meant delay as in push the start back a few weeks or move the campaign to the spring.

One thing is clear at this point though. Tuesday is going to be another hectic day not just for the B1G, but for all of college football.

Strap in and get ready for some more fireworks.