CFB World Reacts To New UCLA, Big Ten Report

UCLA's decision to leave the Pac-12 for the Big Ten apparently wasn't one of greed, but rather necessity.

According to an LA Times report, the Bruins were in such a financial disaster that they were on the verge of cutting some of the school's Olympic sports programs.

However, the Big Ten's financials are saving the day. UCLA won't be forced to make any cuts now that it's joining the conference in 2024.

"BREAKING: Debt-laden UCLA was on a grim trajectory to cut sports until it cashed in on a move to the Big Ten," said Ben Bolch of the Los Angeles Times.

Leaving the Pac-12 to save most of your school's sports teams? Sounds like the right decision to us.

"Followers of this account have seen me drone on about how dangerously over-extended UCLA was financially. The university offers almost zero assistance to athletics, whether it be in admissions or dollars. For a school w/119 national titles, 12 in FB/BB, it was a necessity," said 5th Down College Football.

In other words, UCLA is essentially pulling a Maryland.

"So they pulled a Maryland," said Bud Elliott.

"sounds familiar to this Maryland grad…," wrote Daniel Gallen.

UCLA saved itself. Can other Pac-12 schools do the same? We'll find out soon.