Chris Fowler Names The Big Ten's Best Home Field Advantage

MIAMI GARDENS, FLORIDA - DECEMBER 31: ESPN's Chris Fowler looks on prior to the game between the Michigan Wolverines and the Georgia Bulldogs in the Capital One Orange Bowl for the College Football Playoff semifinal game at Hard Rock Stadium on December 31, 2021 in Miami Gardens, Florida. (Photo by Michael Reaves/Getty Images) Michael Reaves/Getty Images

The Big Ten is packed with storied programs and rowdy home crowds, but one environment in the conference stands out above the rest for Chris Fowler.

This week, the longtime ESPN play-by-play man and College GameDay host was asked which team in the Big Ten has the biggest home-field advantage.

His answer was Penn State during its yearly "White Out" game.

“It happens just one time a year, but it’s the best annual environment in college football,” Fowler said. “That show of unanimity by wearing the all-white and the support they have. The energy in that place. I’ve been so lucky to call so many big 'White Out' games.

"Yes, there are great fans in Columbus and East Lansing and the 'Big House' (Michigan) but for me, Penn State in the 'White Out' environment is No. 1 in the Big Ten."

The "White Out" game, in which the entire crowd at Beaver Stadium dresses in white, has been an annual staple at Penn State since 2004.

All-time, the Nittany Lions are 9-8 in "White Out" contests, including last season's 28-22 win over No. 22 Auburn.

This year, the "White Out" will be held when Minnesota visits Happy Valley on October 22.