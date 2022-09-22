College Basketball World Reacts To Big Officiating News

CHICAGO - MARCH 10: A detail view of the BigTen logo is seen on a basketball as the Penn State Nittnay Lions play against Ohio State Buckeyes during the first day of the Big Ten Men's Conference Basketball Tournament March 10, 2005 at the United Center in Chicago, Illinois. Ohio State won 72-69. (Photo by Jonathan Daniel/Getty Images)

This upcoming college basketball season will feature at least one major change for the Big Ten.

Jeff Goodman of Stadium reported that Big Ten official Bo Boroski will retire. This move was apparently announced this past June to CCA Division I Commissioners.

Boroski's departure leaves the Big Ten without primary officials that have Final Four experience. Boroski has ample experience when it comes to officiating the Final Four.

Even though Boroski is a very experienced referee, that doesn't mean fans of college basketball are fond of him. In fact, they're happy about today's news.

"It's a Christmas miracle," one person said in response to Goodman's initial tweet.

"You know it's bad when the general consensus to this news is to celebrate," Josh Henschke of Rivals said.

Doug Bucshon of Rivals tweeted, "A positive development for the Big Ten."

Officials in the Big Ten will be under a lot of pressure this upcoming season, that's for sure.

As for Boroski, he can now enjoy life away from the hardwood.