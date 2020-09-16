The Spun

College Football Insiders Say Big Ten Announcement Coming Today

The Big Ten Logo on the field for the Ohio State-Maryland game.COLLEGE PARK, MD - OCTOBER 04: A view of the Big Ten logo on the field during the game between the Maryland Terrapins and the Ohio State Buckeyes at Byrd Stadium on October 4, 2014 in College Park, Maryland. (Photo by G Fiume/Maryland Terrapins/Getty Images)

It looks like today is finally the day we get an answer from the Big Ten regarding fall football, according to multiple reports.

Sports Illustrated’s Pat Forde and Nicole Auerbach of The Athletic both tweeted this morning that the Big Ten is expected to announce it is proceeding with football sometime today, perhaps as early as this morning.

It has been an interesting few weeks for the conference since it announced back in August that it was postponing fall sports. While the Pac-12 immediately did the same, the ACC, Big 12 and SEC elected to move forward with fall competition, most notably football.

The Big Ten became the subject of parental protests, coaching outcry and even a Presidential intervention. Recently, it became apparent that the league was reconsidering its position, citing new testing advancements in the fight against COVID-19.

Last weekend, it was reported that the Big Ten was targeting an October 17 start date. That would conceivably allow the conference to be considered for this year’s College Football Playoff.

However, Yahoo’s Pete Thamel reported this morning that play will actually begin October 24.

We’ll see what all the details are when the Big Ten actually announces is plan, hopefully sooner rather than later.


