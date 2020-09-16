College Football Insiders Say Big Ten Announcement Coming Today

It looks like today is finally the day we get an answer from the Big Ten regarding fall football, according to multiple reports.

Sports Illustrated’s Pat Forde and Nicole Auerbach of The Athletic both tweeted this morning that the Big Ten is expected to announce it is proceeding with football sometime today, perhaps as early as this morning.

It has been an interesting few weeks for the conference since it announced back in August that it was postponing fall sports. While the Pac-12 immediately did the same, the ACC, Big 12 and SEC elected to move forward with fall competition, most notably football.

The Big Ten became the subject of parental protests, coaching outcry and even a Presidential intervention. Recently, it became apparent that the league was reconsidering its position, citing new testing advancements in the fight against COVID-19.

Good morning, Big Ten fans. Today looks like your day. Sources tell @SInow that a return to fall football is expected to be announced today, perhaps before noon. — Pat Forde (@ByPatForde) September 16, 2020

I'll echo @ByPatForde. The Big Ten announcement re: a fall season is expected to come today and could be as soon as this morning, a source tells @TheAthleticCFB. — Nicole Auerbach 😷 (@NicoleAuerbach) September 16, 2020

Last weekend, it was reported that the Big Ten was targeting an October 17 start date. That would conceivably allow the conference to be considered for this year’s College Football Playoff.

However, Yahoo’s Pete Thamel reported this morning that play will actually begin October 24.

Sources: The Big Ten is coming back and will begin the weekend of Oct. 24. It'll include daily, rapid testing as a fixture of the plan. A statement from the league is imminent. — Pete Thamel (@PeteThamel) September 16, 2020

We’ll see what all the details are when the Big Ten actually announces is plan, hopefully sooner rather than later.