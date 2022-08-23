College Football Reporter Has Bold Prediction For Big Ten Future

INDIANAPOLIS, IN - DECEMBER 06: Vonn Bell #11 and Joshua Perry #37 of the Ohio State Buckeyes celebrate after their team defeated the Wisconsin Badgers 59-0 in the Big Ten Championship at Lucas Oil Stadium on December 6, 2014 in Indianapolis, Indiana. (Photo by Andy Lyons/Getty Images)

The Big Ten rocked the college football world earlier this summer by poaching USC and UCLA, and the conference likely isn't done adding.

The Big Ten recently agreed to a record-setting media rights deal, and commissioner Kevin Warren told HBO's Real Sports that he envisions the league eventually having 20 members and paying its players.

"Those [paying players] are things we have to resolve," Warren said. "We have to. So I want to be part of this conversation and will be part of this conversation of what we can do to make this better."

CBS Sports' Dennis Dodd thinks Warren's plan for further expansion and compensation for athletes is coming soon.

"At some point during the season, the Big Ten will announce further expansion and revenue sharing with the players, thereby lapping the SEC not only in dollars but prestige and recruiting," Dodd said for his "bold prediction" as part of CBS's Big Ten preview. "These could be the checkmate moves commissioner Kevin Warren wants to make."

If Dodd is correct, the question becomes who will the Big Ten add next. There have been reports that Oregon engaged the conference in discussions about potentially joining, but Warren said at the recent Big Ten media days that the league is not currently in negotiations with any schools.

It's no secret that the Big Ten would welcome Notre Dame with open arms, but for now, the Irish are bullish about remaining independent.

Cal, Stanford and Washington were also mentioned as potential fits earlier in the summer.