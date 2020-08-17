College Football World Continues To Rip The Big Ten Conference

As if last week wasn’t bad enough, the college football world continues to rip the Big Ten and commissioner Kevin Warren after new eye-opening reports regarding the conference on Monday.

The Big Ten decided last week to delay the fall football season to the spring of 2021. While understandable, the conference failed to outline a clear, decisive plan. Instead, Warren and various leaders continue to provide vague answers as opposed to viable information.

As a result, players and coaches within the conference continue to protest to the Big Ten’s decision. New reports on Monday regarding the conference’s decision have sparked further outrage from fans, analysts and players.

Penn State athletic director Sandy Barbour revealed on Monday she’s not aware that an actual vote from Big Ten university presidents actually took place, as was previously reported.

#PennState AD Sandy Barbour on #B1G decision: "It is unclear to me whether or not there was a vote. No one’s ever told me there was. I just don’t know whether there actually was a vote by the chancellors and presidents." Wow. — Adam Rittenberg (@ESPNRittenberg) August 17, 2020

The latest eye-opening report sparked mass outrage from several fans and analysts on Monday. 247Sports’ college football insider Brandon Marcello is the latest to voice his frustration with the Big Ten.

“The Big Ten is an embarrassment,” Marcello wrote on Twitter. “The lack of transparency during this crisis has not only weakened ties with Power 5 brethren, but more importantly with the fans. Don’t act like you’re smarter than everyone else in the room. They’ll eat you, as they should.”

Marcello also called out Warren for his horrendous leadership this past week, as seen in the tweet below.

Kevin Warren might wanna take a vacation. He has mismanaged this crisis from the beginning in the #BigTen. Time to answer questions and be transparent with your peers and leadership — and a press conference to answer questions would be nice, too. — Brandon Marcello (@bmarcello) August 17, 2020

Ouch. The Big Ten is in a world of trouble due to their latest decisions. But it’s still unlikely public reaction sparks Warren to reverse course and reinstate the 2020 fall football season.