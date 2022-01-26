College Football World Reacts To Big Ten Schedule News

The Big Ten Conference is reportedly mulling significant changes to their football schedule over the next few years. These changes have understandably divided the college football world.

On Wednesday, Iowa athletic director Gary Barta told The Athletic that there are discussions about ending divisional play in the Big Ten. Another topic being addressed is reducing the number of conference games from nine to eight starting in 2023.

These are all just discussions for now and nothing has been finalized. But the fact that they’re being discussed at all has opened up some significant debate on social media.

Most Big Ten fanbases believe that it’s a great idea since it will give them an easier non-conference game. But Michigan fans feels particularly shafted since it all but guarantees games against Ohio State and Michigan State every year.

Dropping down to 8 games is huge benefit for the Big Ten… its puts them back on par for scheduling with the SEC The extra big non-conference game would be a huge win as well. Glad the Big Ten is finally beginning to solve some problems https://t.co/GPr2ouiwYy — Bobby Carpenter (@Bcarp3) January 26, 2022

Dropping divisions is obviously good for the B1G but bad for Michigan because it locks in games vs OSU and probably MSU who are two of the 5 best teams in the league most years. I’m have confidence that Warde won’t let something like that happen so i guess wait for more details https://t.co/E7PHkoU5oI — Don Brown Slander Acct (@ThiccStauskas) January 26, 2022

Not sure how I feel about this https://t.co/H3Iz6PWg1g — NT (@NT9125) January 26, 2022

Actually love this. I think every power 5 team’s schedule should be: 2 Group of 5 2 P5 non conf 8 conf Make the independents join a conf. I think this would make for a much more entertaining season. Never have another “boring” matchup weekend again. https://t.co/O0Uywsa1G9 — Just Wanna Tuck (@WannaTuck) January 26, 2022

The Big Ten consisted of 10 teams until Penn State joined in 1990 to make it 11. It then expanded to 14 with the inclusion of Nebraska, Maryland and Rutgers between 2010 and 2014.

With the size of the conference, it became impossible for every team to play one another every year. So the conference was split into two divisions.

These changes could, for the most part, even out the playing field for some schools. It still won’t enable every Big Ten team to face every other team in a given year, but bowl eligibility might become a lot less daunting.

Where do you stand on this Big Ten schedule news?