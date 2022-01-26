The Spun

College Football World Reacts To Big Ten Schedule News

Ohio State football players carrying Big Ten football signs.INDIANAPOLIS, IN - DECEMBER 02: The Ohio State Buckeyes celebrate after their 27-21 win over the Wisconsin Badgers during the Big Ten Championship game at Lucas Oil Stadium on December 2, 2017 in Indianapolis, Indiana. (Photo by Joe Robbins/Getty Images)

The Big Ten Conference is reportedly mulling significant changes to their football schedule over the next few years. These changes have understandably divided the college football world.

On Wednesday, Iowa athletic director Gary Barta told The Athletic that there are discussions about ending divisional play in the Big Ten. Another topic being addressed is reducing the number of conference games from nine to eight starting in 2023.

These are all just discussions for now and nothing has been finalized. But the fact that they’re being discussed at all has opened up some significant debate on social media.

Most Big Ten fanbases believe that it’s a great idea since it will give them an easier non-conference game. But Michigan fans feels particularly shafted since it all but guarantees games against Ohio State and Michigan State every year.

The Big Ten consisted of 10 teams until Penn State joined in 1990 to make it 11. It then expanded to 14 with the inclusion of Nebraska, Maryland and Rutgers between 2010 and 2014.

With the size of the conference, it became impossible for every team to play one another every year. So the conference was split into two divisions.

These changes could, for the most part, even out the playing field for some schools. It still won’t enable every Big Ten team to face every other team in a given year, but bowl eligibility might become a lot less daunting.

Where do you stand on this Big Ten schedule news?

