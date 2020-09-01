The Spun

College Football World Reacts To President Trump’s Big Ten News

Prior to this Tuesday, most college football fans were under the belief that Big Ten football would not return until 2021. That might not be the consensus around the country though, especially after hearing the latest news involving President Donald Trump.

Earlier today, President Trump revealed that he met with Big Ten commissioner Kevin Warren to discuss the possibility of starting football at some point this fall.

“Had a very productive conversation with Kevin Warren, Commissioner of the Big Ten Conference, about immediately starting up Big Ten football,” Trump tweeted. “Would be good (great!) for everyone – Players, Fans, Country. On the one yard line!”

It shouldn’t surprise anyone that President Trump’s tweet has sparked an interesting conversation on social media about how this recent meeting could affect things – both politically and in the sports world.

Here are just a few of the best reactions we’ve seen to the latest Big Ten news:

Brett McMurphy brought up a good point about the one-yard line reference.

For the past two weeks, the Big Ten has said it won’t revisit its original decision. However, the tweet from President Trump seems to hint at Warren possibly hearing out the other side to the argument.

Last week, there was a report circulating about the Big Ten starting its season on Thanksgiving weekend. Maybe that becomes a real possibility after this meeting between Trump and Warren.


