College Football World Reacts To The Big Ten’s Decision

The Big Ten has officially postponed its 2020 football season. There will be no fall sports in the conference this year.

The announcement from the league came down moments ago. Officially, the Big Ten will attempt to play in the spring semester, but there are roadblocks to that happening.

Now, we wait on the other Power 5 leagues to see their decisions.

“The mental and physical health and welfare of our student-athletes has been at the center of every decision we have made regarding the ability to proceed forward,” Big Ten Commissioner Kevin Warren said in a statement. “As time progressed and after hours of discussion with our Big Ten Task Force for Emerging Infectious Diseases and the Big Ten Sports Medicine Committee, it became abundantly clear that there was too much uncertainty regarding potential medical risks to allow our student-athletes to compete this fall.”

The reactions from the college football world to the B1G news came swiftly. Overall, it is a mix of sadness with uncertainty about a spring season tacked on.

Depressing — Dan Wetzel (@DanWetzel) August 11, 2020

Buddy. I am sad. — Adam Kramer (@KegsnEggs) August 11, 2020

They released a schedule like seven hours ago. To postpone that quickly after the fact is truly a shocking lack of vision and clearly massive communication issues. — Adam Kramer (@KegsnEggs) August 11, 2020

everyone wear a mask and follow CDC guidelines so we can actually do this in the spring https://t.co/hKpDfDatXK — Harry Lyles Jr. (@harrylylesjr) August 11, 2020

No college football stinks. But you know what’s worse? This pandemic. — Zach Braziller (@NYPost_Brazille) August 11, 2020

I can't imagine a spring season for multiple reasons.

1. Does anyone think this country is going to get it together to get this virus under control in 4 months?

2. Is the NFL Draft still late April?

3. Do they think kids can play 2 seasons, if modified, in the same year? — Ari Wasserman (@AriWasserman) August 11, 2020

If they think medical people have a problem with playing in the fall, I can't imagine what the people will say about 2 football seasons in one calendar year, because that is the least healthy and least safe thing I've ever heard in collegiate sports https://t.co/ZWVUjuGxhz — Brian Snow (@BSnow247) August 11, 2020

My odds we see spring football in the @bigten No -700

Yes +500 — Todd Fuhrman (@ToddFuhrman) August 11, 2020

Man I feel awful for these student athletes and not just football players, all fall sport student athletes (much like past spring). Dreams, hard work, friendships, lessons learned all being taken away from what SPORT gives them! — Matt Leinart (@MattLeinartQB) August 11, 2020

https://twitter.com/willcolon66/status/1293260519562973191?s=20

I feel so bad for these CFB players. I've been very vocal trying to support their efforts to play recently. I've been accused of doing it for selfish reasons. But for me my passion has been for the players who have worked their entire lives for this opportunity.

It just sucks. — Danny Kanell (@dannykanell) August 11, 2020

Right now, the Pac-12 seems most likely to follow in the Big Ten’s footsteps. Administrators in the conference are said to be meeting currently to determine the best course of action.

Meanwhile, the ACC, SEC and Big 12 appear on track for a fall start. However, given the nature of COVID-19, those plans could change at any moment.