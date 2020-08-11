The Spun

College Football World Reacts To The Big Ten’s Decision

Members of a marching band holding up flags representing Big Ten schools.COLLEGE PARK, MD - OCTOBER 04: Members of the Maryland Terrapins marching band carry the flags of fellow Big Ten schools before their first home game as members of the conference, a 52-24 loss to Ohio State at Byrd Stadium on October 4, 2014 in College Park, Maryland. (Photo by Jonathan Ernst/Getty Images)

The Big Ten has officially postponed its 2020 football season. There will be no fall sports in the conference this year.

The announcement from the league came down moments ago. Officially, the Big Ten will attempt to play in the spring semester, but there are roadblocks to that happening.

Now, we wait on the other Power 5 leagues to see their decisions.

“The mental and physical health and welfare of our student-athletes has been at the center of every decision we have made regarding the ability to proceed forward,” Big Ten Commissioner Kevin Warren said in a statement. “As time progressed and after hours of discussion with our Big Ten Task Force for Emerging Infectious Diseases and the Big Ten Sports Medicine Committee, it became abundantly clear that there was too much uncertainty regarding potential medical risks to allow our student-athletes to compete this fall.”

The reactions from the college football world to the B1G news came swiftly. Overall, it is a mix of sadness with uncertainty about a spring season tacked on.

https://twitter.com/willcolon66/status/1293260519562973191?s=20

Right now, the Pac-12 seems most likely to follow in the Big Ten’s footsteps. Administrators in the conference are said to be meeting currently to determine the best course of action.

Meanwhile, the ACC, SEC and Big 12 appear on track for a fall start. However, given the nature of COVID-19, those plans could change at any moment.


