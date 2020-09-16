Columnist Calls Today “The Darkest Day” In Big Ten History

On Wednesday morning, the Big Ten announced its decision to reverse course and play the college football season this fall.

In August, the Big Ten announced the cancellation of the 2020 college football season with eyes toward playing in the spring. Big Ten coaches, players and their parents all voice concerns over the decision.

Just a few weeks later, the Big Ten announced its 2020 season will officially kick off on October 24. While it’s over a month later than normal, at least the players will be able to see the field.

Big Ten fans welcomed the league’s announcement, but not everyone was on board with the decision. USA Today columnist Christine Brennan said today is the “darkest day in Big Ten sports history.”

“Then came Wednesday, the darkest day in Big Ten sports history, the day the vaunted conference caved,” she said in her opinion piece.

“It choked…got scared. It became the SEC.”

Four of the worst sex abuse scandals in US history: Jerry Sandusky at PSU; Larry Nassar at MSU; Richard Strauss at OSU; Robert Anderson at Michigan. All that evil, all on Big Ten campuses. Chilling. Today is about an awful conference-wide sports decision. https://t.co/uaWfgpgSqO — Christine Brennan (@cbrennansports) September 16, 2020

She had a strong message for Big Ten commissioner Kevin Warren as well.

“This is a man who clearly is in way over his head,” Brennan said. “The poor guy was outmaneuvered by a few loud-mouth football coaches, for heaven’s sake.”

In the end, the conference decided it was safe enough to play without endangering the players. As a result, fans will see their favorite teams take the field in late October.

The Big Ten is also squarely in the College Football Playoff race as well. The Big Ten title game is set for December 19.