Dan Patrick Gives Update On Potential Big Ten Football Start

For pretty obvious reasons, the Big Ten appears to have reversed course as far as their 2020 football season goes.

According to Dan Patrick, the conference is currently eyeing Saturday, October 10th as a possible return date. In his most recent update, he explained that the 10th is the latest the Big Ten can start playing and still contend for the College Football Playoff.

“Why October 10th?” Patrick said. “That’s the latest they can play and still be in the Playoffs.”

Patrick acknowledged that other school presidents and athletic directors have refuted this reports. However, he trusts the information as it’s from the same source that told him about the conference shutting down the season.

DP Gives an update on his Big Ten report: "Why October 10th? That's the latest they can play and still be in the Playoffs." pic.twitter.com/ULl5vXqYIE — Dan Patrick Show (@dpshow) September 2, 2020

The Big Ten controversially suspended its 2020 fall football season, pushing it off to the spring. Their decision led to a massive backlash from the conference’s biggest and most passionate fanbases.

But with so much money on the line – and so many people already laid off or furloughed due to projected revenue loss – it seems the schools may be having a change of heart.

For there to be any kind of a season though, the Big Ten will need to have proper safety protocols. A number of Big Ten football programs are located in states that have been hit hard by the COVID-19 pandemic.

But if the Big Ten truly does reverse course and give fans a season, they’ll largely be forgiven.