Dan Patrick Reports 2 Major Conference Will Cancel Season Tomorrow

The news about the college football season isn’t getting any brighter, especially when Dan Patrick is the one breaking it.

On Monday’s edition of the Dan Patrick Show, Patrick revealed that he was told two conferences are slated to cancel their football seasons on Tuesday. We already knew that the Big Ten was on the brink, but apparently the Pac-12 is too. Patrick said that a source told him three Big Ten teams have told him “it’s done.”

Per the report, the ACC and Big 12 conferences are “on the fence” about playing their seasons. As for the Southeastern Conference, the SEC is “trying to get teams to join them” and pull off a season.

The SEC is actually trying to take further advantage of the situation. Patrick noted that the SEC is looking to get some “exclusive TV contracts” if they push forward with the season.

It’s a sad state of affairs when top college football conferences can’t even make a decision as a unified body. But that’s the reality of having an entire sport split into so many different factions.

As for the 2020 college football season, it seems increasingly likely that there just won’t be one. At the very least, the likelihood of a legitimate national champion being named is practically gone.

2020 has been a strange year all around, but especially in sports. We’ll see how the sport recovers in the weeks and months to come.