On Friday morning, a report emerged suggesting the Big Ten was reportedly considering playing football later this fall.

According to a new report, the Big Ten was working on a new plan to play this fall – albeit a little later. The Journal Sentinel reported a “new option” for the Big Ten would see the season start Thanksgiving weekend.

Big Ten coaches reportedly met on Friday to discuss a multitude of possibilities for the upcoming college football season. The conference reportedly didn’t come to a conclusion, though the possibility of an earlier season still exists.

One college football analyst thinks the Big Ten is only discussing the possibility to “appease the masses.” Danny Kanell made his thoughts known with a post on social media.

“I hope I’m wrong because I would love to see the Big Ten play some football sooner rather than later but my gut tells me that the Big Ten is doing this just to appease the masses and let the criticism die down – oh and the lawsuits hopefully stop too.”

I hope I'm wrong because I would love to see the Big Ten play some football sooner rather than later but my gut tells me that the Big Ten is doing this just to appease the masses and let the criticism die down – oh and the lawsuits hopefully stop too. — Danny Kanell (@dannykanell) August 28, 2020

Earlier reports suggested that league officials were working on a plan to play an eight-game season beginning in January.

The Big Ten was working on a plan for games to be played in indoor facilities.

An eight-game schedule still looks like for the conference. However, when the season will kick off remains a very big question.