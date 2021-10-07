Danny Kanell Names College Football’s Best Division, ‘It’s Not Close’

Although there are plenty of strong leagues in college football this year, only one division can lay claim to being the best. For Danny Kanell, the choice of which one is fairly easy.

Kanell called the Big Ten East the best division in college football so far this season. He also claimed that it’s not particularly close.

The seven teams in the Big Ten East have certainly impressed to start the year. Four programs (Penn State, Ohio State, Michigan and Michigan State) are ranked in the top-11 in the latest edition of the AP poll and three of those schools are undefeated. The other three teams (Maryland, Rutgers and Indiana) have a combined record of 9-6.

Four of those losses have come against the division’s four leaders.

The Big Ten East is the best division in CFB and it's not close *testing new Twitter feature* — Danny Kanell (@dannykanell) October 7, 2021

At this stage of the year, Kanell certainly makes a stong point that the Big Ten East is both loaded at the top and deep throughout. If any of the division’s top four teams makes it through the rest of the regular season and the Big Ten championship game unscathed, it would likely be a lock for the College Football Playoff.

That being said, there’s still plenty of time for another division to claim the crown. The SEC West also has four ranked teams and has one of the clear top programs in the country this year with Alabama. Even schools like LSU, Texas A&M and Mississippi State have received votes or were ranked in the AP Poll earlier this year.

A few members of the Big Ten East will be challenged in Week 6 this upcoming Saturday. Michigan State and Michigan will both have to get wins on the road against Rutgers and Nebraska, respectively.

No. 4 Penn State will also play in the top-ranked match-up of the week in Kinnick Stadium against No. 3 Iowa.